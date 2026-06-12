Debrecen police are looking for this woman in connection with a theft case

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Debrecen Police Department is conducting proceedings on suspicion of misdemeanor theft.

According to the available information, the woman shown in the footage allegedly stole various perfumes on several occasions in late December 2025 from a drugstore located in a shopping centre on Csapó Street in Debrecen.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the woman or has information related to the crime to contact the Debrecen Police Department in person (4 Budai Ézsaiás Street, Debrecen), or call +36 52 457 040, the anonymous witness hotline at +36 80 555 111, or the free emergency number 112. All reports will be treated confidentially by the police.