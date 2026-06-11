Noisy works on the tram lines in Debrecen – drivers also need to pay attention

In order to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the tram network, DKV Debrecen Public Transport will carry out track renovation works in several phases between 15 June and 20 July – the company announced.

TRAM TRACK RENOVATION WORKS

In total, 228 track metres of rail will be replaced in three locations: in front of and after the Kossuth Square tram stop, and in front of Péterfia Street 23. At the Kossuth Square stop, between the two affected sections, the existing cracked asphalt surface will be replaced with coloured concrete pavement.

On the Bem Square and Simonyi Road sections, track adjustment works will be carried out at five locations over a total length of 144 track metres.

PHASE I: OUTSIDE OPERATING HOURS WORK (15 June – 20 June 2026)

From 15 June to around 20 June 2026, during the first phase, track adjustment works will take place while tram traffic is maintained. Work will be carried out after 6:00 PM and overnight after service ends at Bem Square and Simonyi Road. From the start of service the next day, tram traffic will run without disruption, as no daytime works will be performed.

The works may generate noise, so residents in the affected areas are asked for their patience.

PHASE II: KOSSUTH SQUARE WORKS (22 June – 7 July 2026)

The schedule for Kossuth Square has been aligned with the end of the school term and the start of the Campus Festival period. During construction (22 June – 7 July 2026), tram lines 1 and 2 will not carry passengers between Nagyállomás (Main Railway Station) and Kálvin Square. Full-line travel will only be possible with transfers.

Replacement buses 1V–2V will operate between Nagyállomás and Kálvin Square, from where passengers can transfer to tram line 1 towards Egyetem (University) and tram line 2 towards Doberdó Street.

Route of replacement buses 1V–2V:

Nagyállomás – Petőfi Square – Piac Street – Széchenyi Street – Tisza István Street – Hatvan Street – Bethlen Street – Hunyadi János Street – Rákóczi Street – Burgundia Street – Kossuth Street – Piac Street – Petőfi Square – Nagyállomás

Stops:

Nagyállomás, Petőfi Square, Piac Street, Debrecen Court, Hatvan Street, Kölcsey Centre (Bethlen Street), Kölcsey Centre (Hunyadi János Street), Kálvin Square, Burgundia Street, Csokonai Theatre, Kistemplom, Petőfi Square, Nagyállomás

PHASE III: KOSSUTH SQUARE AND PÉTERFIA STREET WORKS (8–12 July 2026)

Works continue at Kossuth Square, while rail replacement begins on the Péterfia Street section. During this period, tram line 1 will be fully suspended, and replacement bus 1V will operate instead.

Tram line 2 will continue operating only between Kálvin Square and Doberdó Street. For passengers travelling to and from Kálvin Square, replacement bus 1V will provide connection between Nagyállomás and Kálvin Square.

Route of replacement bus 1V:

Nagyállomás – Petőfi Square – Piac Street – Kossuth Street – Burgundia Street – Rákóczi Street – Péterfia Street – Bem Square – Simonyi Road – Pallagi Road – Ady Endre Road – Nagyerdő Boulevard – Simonyi Road – Bem Square – Péterfia Street – Rákóczi Street – Burgundia Street – Kossuth Street – Piac Street – Petőfi Square – Nagyállomás

Stops include: Nagyállomás, Petőfi Square, Piac Street, Csokonai Theatre, Burgundia Street, Rákóczi Street, Kálvin Square (temporary stop), Eötvös Street (temporary stop), Bem Square (temporary stop), Weszprémi Street (temporary stop), Nagyerdő Boulevard (temporary stop), Aquaticum (Ady Endre Road, temporary stop), Clinical Centre Nagyerdő Campus, University, Medgyessy Promenade, Andaházi Street (temporary stop), Honvéd Street (temporary stop), and others listed in the official route.

Tickets remain valid after transfers, but must be validated on each vehicle.

TRAFFIC FOR CAR DRIVERS DURING THE WORKS

Along the affected sections of Péterfia Street, Bem Square, and Simonyi Road, road users should expect speed restrictions and lane narrowing.