There was an accident this afternoon (4th June) on Wesselényi street, Debrecen. There will be delays in the schedules of DKV buses and trolley bus 5.

DKV has just announced on their Facebook page that because of the accident that happened today afternoon on Wesselényi street, Debrecen, there will be delays in the schedules of trolley bus 5 and 16, 21, 30, 30A, 37 and 43 buses.

DKV Facebook page

pixabay