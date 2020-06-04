Budapest Man Suspected of Murder, Child Pornography, Rape

A police investigation revealed that a 22 year-old man who allegedly murdered a woman living in the same building in Budapest’s 10th district is also suspected of possessing child pornography and raping his 13 year-old half stepsister, head of the metropolitan police homicide department said.

The man identified as Dániel K visited the 42 year-old woman and attacked her with a machete in front of her three children on December 30 last year, Sándor Gál said. The woman later died of her injuries in hospital, he added.

The man who was on bail in connection with other violent crimes and rowdy behaviour was apprehended within 24 hours. A criminal psychiatrist has stated that no mental disorder could be identified and the man can be tried as a criminal.

