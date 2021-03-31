A serious fight in front of a nightclub in Debrecen

The Hajdú-Bihar County Attorney General’s Office prosecuted two men for causing a life-threatening bodily injury and other crimes. The two men allegedly fought in a nightclub, and then the Libyan man stabbed his companion’s thigh with a sprung knife.

According to the accusation, on the night from 1 to 2 February 2020, the Libyan group of men and friends had fun together in a club in downtown Debrecen, where they also drank alcohol. On February 2, early in the morning, the company of the other accused and friends who had already been drunk arrived at the nightclub. At the bar of the nightclub, there was a hassle between the Libyan man and one of the other members of the company, and later the Libyan defendant grabbed the same man by the clothes in front of the washroom and pushed him away. After that, the company of foreigners left the club.

Not long after, the other defendant and the previously insulted man went out in front of the building to smoke a cigarette, where the Libyan man and his friends were also present. There was a fierce hassle between the two defendants, and then they began to fight, hitting each other several times with their fists. The Libyan man then took a sprung-loaded knife from his trouser pocket and stabbed the outside of his accused partner’s right thigh, causing a 20-cm-long injury that also affected his muscles.

Further conflict and abuse were prevented by nearby police patrols.

As a result of the Libyan defendant’s behavior, his accused partner suffered an injury that healed beyond 8 days, however, given the magnitude of the force and the nature of the device used, there was a realistic possibility of life-threatening vascular injury.

The stabbed accused exhibited defiantly anti-communal and violent behavior that was apt to cause outrage and alarm in others, those who perceived it.

The investigation in the case was carried out by the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the Libyan accused in custody for a life-threatening assault, and his accomplice for misconduct at the Debrecen General Court. In the indictment, the Prosecutor General’s Office proposed the imposition of a prison sentence and an additional sentence of disqualification from public affairs in the case of the Libyan accused, with the court expelling the accused from the territory of Hungary and confiscating the knife used by him. In the case of the other accused, he filed a motion to impose a fine. The indictment also contains a moderate motion for both defendants in the event that they admit at the preparatory hearing of the tribunal the commission of the crime charged against them and waive their right to a trial.

