Terrible Family Tragedy: Raging Husband Shot His Wife Several Times

The wife escaped from her husband, but the man fired several shots on the street through the windshield of a vehicle.

The man repeatedly shot and seriously wounded his wife in Gyenesdiás. The couple was divorced, the 45-year-old had already moved out of their house, but went back for some reason on Monday afternoon. Then they had a quarrel, and the man shot his ex-wife several times with an illegally held gun. The woman still had enough strength to sit in the car injured and drive to the hospital.

However, the husband lost control: he fired several shots on the street through the windshield of the vehicle. The man then went back to the house and shot himself in the head. As it turned out, he kept several guns and ammunition in his home without permission.



Neighbors say he was sent from his job where he worked as a chef and he has been addicted ever since. The couple has a 13-year-old daughter who was not present at the fatal argument.

