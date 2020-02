Police detectives have arrested a 26-year-old American-British dual citizen suspected of murdering a Frenchman in downtown Budapest. The body of the Frenchman was found early on Saturday in Ferenczy István Street in the capital’s 5th district. The 25-year-old is thought to have died at the scene from severe injuries. Police arrested the suspect in a nearby apartment in Museum Boulevard at 2pm and questioned him on suspicion of murder.

MTI