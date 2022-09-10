Traffic Accident Near Létavértes

Ambulances also arrived on the scene.

Two cars crashed at kilometer 22 of road 4814 in the Létavértes area on September 10th. Professional firefighters from Debrecen and Létavértes municipal firefighters rescued a trapped person from each vehicle. The units used tension cutters for the rescue, the intervention was managed by the disaster management operations service. Ambulances also arrived at the accident. The entire width of the affected road section was closed, the disaster management announced.

civishir.hu

pixabay