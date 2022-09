Two cars collided at kilometer 7 of road no. 3315, in Egyek. As a result of the collision, one vehicle crashed into a ditch and the other overturned on its side on Sunday morning, the county disaster management reported.

The municipal firefighters of the city cut off the power to the vehicles. Ambulances also arrived at the scene. The entire width of the affected road section has been closed.

