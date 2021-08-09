They wanted to steal the wheels and catalysts of parked cars in Debrecen

The Debrecen police prosecuted a 26-year-old resident of Hajdúbagos and a 20-year-old long-distance resident on suspicion of theft. In the summer of 2020, the two men tried to steal the catalysts and wheels of parked cars several times in Debrecen. They were successful only once on four occasions, in which case they dismantled all the wheels of a car on Alkotmány Street, which they took with them. They could not rejoice in the loot for long, as they were soon brought to the attention of the authority thanks to the extensive data collection by the police.

The two men were produced and then taken into criminal custody following their interrogation of the suspect. They both testified. The proceedings also revealed that the older man had stolen the wheels of two parked cars in the summer of 2019 and 2020, so he should also be held accountable for a well-founded suspicion of committing a theft crime.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu