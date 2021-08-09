The avar burned on five hectares between Püspökladány and Nádudvar

Professional firefighters in Püspökladány, Hajdúszoboszló and Karcag surrounded the flames with four jets of water and hand tools and extinguished the fire on Sunday, the county disaster management announced.

Lieutenant Firefighter Nóra Papp-Kunkli also reported on other events from the county:

On Sunday morning, municipal firefighters in Tiszacsege, at the end of Tiszavirág Street, were alerted to a poplar tree. In the previous storm, its branches weakened, cracked, and a wire held them into the air. Firefighters intervened with a chainsaw.

In Hajdúböszörmény, on the Gábor Báthory boulevard, the side of a walnut tree loosened, endangering pedestrian traffic. Professional firefighters in Hajdúböszörmény cut off the branch through a pull-out ladder.

Between Biharkeresztes and Bedő, a large tree leaned towards the road, endangering road traffic. Professional firefighters in Berettyóújfalu removed it with a chainsaw.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate

Photo: illustration.