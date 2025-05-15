Debrecen expands its inclusive sports programs for people with disabilities this May

In May, Debrecen will continue its free sports programs supporting the social inclusion of people with disabilities. Coordinated by the municipality, these events provide experience-based physical activity opportunities at multiple locations throughout the city.

The Municipality of Debrecen plays an active role in promoting social integration through sports for people with disabilities. As part of the international ERASMUS-SPORT-2023-SCP project, the city’s sports events will continue this month. The professional program, titled “Heroes of Local Responsible Sport Enterprises – Inclusion-InSport-InSociety”, aims to engage more individuals with disabilities in regular physical activity through the use of innovative software and inclusive sports services.

Throughout the month, various activities will be held at different venues:

At the Bocskai István Primary School’s training pool , swimming sessions will be available for children on the autism spectrum.

On May 16, 2025 , at the Debrecen Sports Pool , the Debrecen Sports Center Nonprofit Ltd. and the DSI Debrecen swimming department will organize a swimming program for children with special educational needs (SEN).

Participants will also have the opportunity to experience wheelchair fencing at the Béla Békessy Fencing Center.

All programs are free of charge, coordinated by the municipality in collaboration with multiple sports providers. The organizers continue to welcome applications from disability organizations and sports providers via sport@ph.debrecen.hu or through the website www.foggosport.com.

(debrecen.hu)