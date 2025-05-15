Debrecen launches its first cultural forum to shape the city’s future

The first-ever Debrecen Cultural Forum will take place on May 14–15, 2025, at the Csokonai Forum.

The world we live in is changing rapidly and continuously – and the cultural sector is no exception. This is why the city of Debrecen has decided to rethink its cultural strategy.

Currently, nine working groups are developing a comprehensive, future-oriented strategy for Debrecen’s various cultural domains. The Debrecen Cultural Forum, taking place on May 14–15, serves as an open extension of this collective process – a space where participants can share their ideas, questions, and visions not only within professional circles but with the broader community as well.

The Forum will be structured around four panel discussions:

The City as a Builder of the Future

Debrecen as a Guardian of Hungarian Culture

The Collaborative City

The Loveable City

Participants will discuss how they envision the cultural life of Debrecen in the coming years and how they can work together to shape it.