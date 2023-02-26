Three Hungarians Died in a Car Crash in Austria

A twenty-five-year-old Hungarian man was driving the Volkswagen Beetle that collided with a bus in Austria on Saturday morning, Salzburg 24 has reported.

Apart from the driver, two Hungarian women were also traveling in the car, they died on the spot. The man was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries. The circumstances of the accident are still unclear, but according to news reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle on the snowy road and collided with a bus. The bus driver tried to avoid the car drifting in front of him, but he could not avoid the crash and almost slid into the ditch. The Volkswagen was so destroyed that the passengers had to be rescued from the wreckage by firefighters. The bus driver was also injured in the collision, he is currently being treated in hospital, his alcohol test was negative.



444.hu

pixabay