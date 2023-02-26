Overseas experiences, a sense of life in the Far East courtesy of the University of Debrecen

Japan, South Korea, Mexico, and the United States of America – among others, are the overseas and Far Eastern countries where students of the University of Debrecen can study and gain professional experience. More and more people can apply for the scholarships already announced by the International Office of the University of Debrecen through the mobility programs and the flexible forms of support.

With the support of Erasmus, the ISEP program or inter-university and inter-state agreements, going overseas or to Asia is an unattainable dream for the students of the University of Debrecen. The management of tenders aimed at countries outside the continent is the same as the system of European programs.

The student applications are judged by the relevant faculties, taking into account the applicant’s motivation and results, as well as how well the education system of the selected institution fits into the student’s training, and in the case of a professional internship, the activities of the company. Scholarship contracts are signed by students before departure. Before departure, the International Office of the University of Debrecen prepares the students extensively and monitors and assists them throughout their stay abroad.

Eszter Szluk, a third-year international economics student at the DE Faculty of Economics, spent half a year in Monterrey, Mexico.

The University of Monterrey (Universidad de Monterrey – UDEM) is a private university whose education is not at all comparable to European ones. This was exactly the purpose of my study abroad, to try myself in a different education system. UDEM’s training is fascinating, interactive and thought-provoking. Mentor students helped us integrate. My studies were not interrupted at all by my semester abroad, I was able to accept my countless credits. The scholarship provided by the Erasmus program covered accommodation and meals. We went on a lot of trips, including the Caribbean Sea and traveled by bus to the United States

– Eszter Szluk listed her experiences to hirek.unideb.hu.

Another student of the Faculty of Economics, Fedor Anett, is currently in Japan, a visiting student at Josai University. The girl majoring in economics and management listens to the lectures in Japanese and spends an academic year in the island country thanks to the Erasmus program.

I have been interested in the Japanese language and culture since I was in high school. I started learning the language with the help of applications, and then I took a Japanese language class as an optional subject at university. In addition to learning the language, I also wanted to get to know the culture in detail and experience Japanese everyday life, which is why I decided to apply to the Josai University program. This year will definitely help me raise my language skills to a new level, I definitely want to take the Japanese language exam before I finish university. Since my classes are held in Japanese, my language skills have improved significantly within a short time. In the first semester, I mainly took language classes and subjects related to Japanese culture, and in the next semester, I would like to attend more economics classes in order to further expand my professional knowledge

– said Fedor Anett about his plans.

In addition to the Erasmus program, smaller mobility programs – such as ISEP – also support the studies abroad and international professional experience of the students of the University of Debrecen. Milán Sáfrány, a teacher majoring in English and history at the Faculty of Humanities, is studying at McDaniel College in the United States Maryland.

– I ran to the idea of the semester abroad from any point of view, but I always ended up in the USA. The United States was also attractive to me because liberalism, individualism and democracy were decisive factors for me in the selection. American universities ask for a lot, but they give a lot: the campus works like a small city, where thousands of students live and the university ensures that it constantly provides the students with programs. In America, one truly experiences what it is like to be free. I took two English and two history subjects, and in English, I noticed that the instructors try to impart practical knowledge. An average American student has 4 or 5 hours in a semester. This does not seem like a lot at first, but unlike the Hungarian system, the tickets are not obtained during a large end-of-year ZH, but week by week, with smaller and larger papers to be submitted. Thus, even though a student has much more free time compared to the system at home, he still spends more time studying. It is true that a lot of paperwork has to be done to enter the United States because in parallel with the application, the student is responsible for obtaining a visa, but at the same time, all the difficulties are worth it

– said Milán Sáfrány.

Mobility programs are also increasingly popular among foreign students of the University of Debrecen, 20 percent of students traveling abroad as part of the Erasmus program are foreign nationals. They mainly choose European destinations, but they are also interested in more distant countries, in the previous academic year, for example, a Chinese student studied in Jordan for 4 months with the support of the Erasmus program. However, foreign students studying at the University of Debrecen under the Stipendium Hungaricum (SH) program cannot participate in the Erasmus program due to the strict regulations of the SH program.

