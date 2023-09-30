Two New Exhibitions to Open This Weekend in Debrecen

We are looking forward to a weekend full of fine art events. The programs of the fall semester continue, organized by the Public Culture Secretariat, Cultural and Organizational Office of the University of Debrecen.



Life Sciences Gallery

Madar Lili – Draperies I-II

Opening ceremony: September 30th, 2023, (Saturday) at 3 p.m.

Venue: Life Sciences Gallery

Opened by: painter József Tarnóczi

Contributor: Roberto Trainini, a violinist from southern Italy

The exhibition can be viewed: until October 26th, 2023

Address: Debrecen, University Square 1.

DOTE Gallery

Balmaz-Art – Wide palette

Opening ceremony: Octoberst 1, 2023, (Sunday) at 11 a.m.

Venue: DOTE Gallery

Opened by: painter Imre Szeifert

Contributor: Pianist Marcell Horváth

The exhibition can be viewed: until October 26th, 2023

Address: Debrecen, Nagyerdei krt. 98.

PsychArt 24

This year, the PsychArt 24 painting marathon will also be held in the Hall of the Life Sciences Center. On September 29th, 2023, from 12:00 noon until 12:00 the next day, the Hall of the Life Sciences Center is available for painting lovers at any time. The organizers provide all the tools for free creation. Let’s meet again this year for the joy of joint creation and mental well-being, in a non-prejudiced community!

Visiting the events is free!

pixabay