A Romanian citizen applied to leave at Létavértes Road Border Crossing on August 6, 2021 around 1 p.m. Police officers checked his foreign documents, during which they found that the driver’s license he had handed over was forged. The uniforms produced the man on suspicion of committing a criminal forgery, and then handed it over to the staff of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters.

police.hu