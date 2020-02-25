New Playground to be Constructed in Bánk

Debrecen’s budget for this year guarantees that every resident of the city can feel the development in progress. Therefore, a new playground is constructed in Bánk in order to reinforce the community.

The above was announced at the press conference that László Pósán, Member of Parliament and Balázs Vadon, Municipal Councillor held on 19 February 2020. The Municipality of Debrecen will devote more than 100 million HUF to build and maintain playgrounds for families with little children. As part of this program, seven of the old, non-standard playgrounds will be reconstructed or renewed. The playground in Bánk will be constructed from 8.6 million HUF, which is municipal funding exclusively; and it is expected to be completed by March 2020.

debrecen.hu

pixabay