Have you missed our last event or you ever wondered how could you eat if you are visually impaired? Does the food taste differently?

Well, you have the chance to try it out: Dinner in the Dark! 2.0

Date: Thursday (5th March) 8:00 pm

Venue: Fröccsöntő, Debrecen (14. Batthyány street)

Program: Dinner in the Dark 2.0

We only have 15 spots, so make sure you contact one of them as soon as possible and get your ticket. Tickets are 1000 HuF. In case you cannot attend, please let us know, so we can fill your spot.