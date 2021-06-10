This is how the adventurous carriage ride ended in Létavértes

The two residents of Vértes began drinking on the afternoon of February 28, 2021, in the home of Vértés. Early in the evening, the 24-year-old host thought that one of his acquaintances’ car should be taken to refuel. Although he never had a license and drank alcohol, he got in the car with his 35-year-old friend and then drove to the local gas station. They did not make it for a long time, as it was driven into a pylon on Arany János Street.

None of them was injured in the accident, so another problem was caused by how the car should be pulled out of the ditch. They discussed the issue and then came to the conclusion that the best decision would be to pick up a van from the younger man’s workplace and pull the smashed car home with it. They did so, they brought the vehicle from the workplace without the employer’s permission, then went back to the scene and started towing the car. The 24-year-old man was driving the truck and his friend was sitting in the towed vehicle trying to steer. The police then stopped and accounted for them. They both blew a positive value into the breathalyzer and, as it turned out, the 35-year-old didn’t even have a driver’s license. The uniforms produced them for the police station, where investigators interrogated the two local residents as suspects.

The 24-year-old man has a criminal offense of arbitrarily taking a two-way vehicle, a driving offense and a prohibited driving offense, while his 35-year-old friend has a criminal offense of committing an abusive vehicle and a well-founded suspicion of committing a drink-driving offense. The police officers of the existence of the police took the necessary procedural steps in the case and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu