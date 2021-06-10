Stolen solar cells were hidden underground by workers from a Hajdú-Bihar company

On May 21, a report was received that a theft had taken place in a solar park belonging to Balmazújváros. The police conducted an on-site inspection and found that the perpetrators had confiscated HUF 2 million worth of solar panels from the site.

Witness research and data collection were conducted, which resulted in three Rakamaz residents coming into their sight.

According to the investigation, the 60-year-old man worked in the solar park with his 27-year-old son as well as his 27-year-old son-in-law. One of them distracted the security guard working there, while the two of them packed their cars with solar panels. When they got home, they decided to use the stolen structures later, so they buried them.

At their interrogation, all three made detailed confessions, and investigators fully found and seized the solar panels.

The Balmazújváros Police Headquarters launched an investigation against them on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of theft.

police.hu