The heatwave is coming!

A Wednesday Facebook post from the National Meteorological Service reports that the heatwave will arrive next week, with maxima above 30 degrees in many places.

Three probability forecasts – for Budapest, Nyíregyháza and Győr – were also shared in the post. According to the announcement, it is clear from these that a cold front will reach the country on Sunday, after which the temperature will temporarily drop by a few degrees.

However, following the withdrawal of the front, according to current calculations, daytime warming will intensify from the beginning of next week, and in the second half of the week, the temperature will already be above 30 degrees Celsius in most of the country.

Next week at most, there may be showers and thunderstorms, they added.