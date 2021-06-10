Szijjártó: Hungary and Morocco accept each other’s certificates of protection

Hungary and Morocco have agreed to mutually recognize each other’s security credentials, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced in a joint press conference with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nászer Burita in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, on Wednesday.

The politician said that from Thursday, vaccinated Hungarian citizens will be able to travel to Morocco freely, without the obligation to quarantine and test, just as vaccinated Moroccan citizens will be able to travel to Hungary freely, without the obligation to quarantine and test.

Szijjártó said that citizens of the two countries can enjoy the same rights in each other’s countries with their vaccination certificates as citizens of that country.

The Minister reminded that before the pandemic, the annual number of Hungarian citizens visiting Morocco rose to 26,000.

debreceninap.hu