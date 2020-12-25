Almost only Fidesz municipalities received Christmas support – Debrecen also benefited from it

Debrecen received the maximum HUF 1 billion 380 million from the government to perform local government tasks – according to the Hungarian Gazette published on December 24.

This is how the government compensates after the decision to cut the business tax by half.

Like Debrecen, Békéscsaba, Győr, Kaposvár, Kecskemét, Nyíregyháza, Sopron, Székesfehérvár, Szolnok, Veszprém and Zalaegerszeg also received 1.38 billion. The interesting thing is that these are always Fidesz or – in the case of Békéscsaba – independently managed local governments supported by Fidesz.

Out of the 10 opposition-run cities with county status, only 3 received support: Eger received 600 million for the development of Eger Castle, Miskolc 700 million for municipal tasks, and Salgótarján received 400 million forints for city management and development tasks.

Telex mentions that two of the 23 districts of the capital received the current support in the decree: the XVI which is led by a Fidesz mayor, and the XXIII district which is led by an independent mayor with pro-government support. None of the 14 opposition-led districts were included in the decision.

Even in smaller municipalities, led by Fidesz or independent mayors with the support of the ruling party – in line with what Fidesz openly said before the municipal elections that cooperation is more fruitful when a municipality is led by a force of the same hue as the government.