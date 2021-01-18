A policeman noticed suspicious foreigners in Hajdú-Bihar on his day off

A policeman spotted six men walking down the road 4817 on the morning of Jan. 17 which was his day off. The police officer informed his colleagues and then questioned the foreigners who had declared themselves to be Lebanese, Syrian, Iraqi and Palestinian nationals. The men could not credibly prove their identity and that they were legally residing in Hungary.

In accordance with the Hungarian legislation in force, the officers took the border violators to the Biharkeresztes Border Police Office, and after their interrogation, they handed them over to the Romanian authorities.

debreceninap.hu