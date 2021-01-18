A drunk man drove into the ditch near Hajdúsámson

A 32-year-old man was driving his car alone on April 23, 2020, at around 9 a.m. on road 4908, from Martinka to Hajdúsámson. Arriving at the 11th kilometer, the driver deviated from the road, drove into a ditch, and then stopped, colliding with a tree.

The police went to the scene and used an alcohol probe against the resident of Vampospércs, which showed a positive value. The man suffered minor injuries as a result of the accident, according to medical opinions.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters investigated him due to a well-founded suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The investigators carried out the necessary investigative actions and sent the documents to the prosecutor’s office within a few days with a proposal to prosecute.

debreceninap.hu