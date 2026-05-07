Spring Mihály Day Fair returns to Debrecen this weekend

One of Debrecen’s most beloved traditional events, the Spring Mihály Day Fair, will once again take over the city this weekend, bringing thousands of visitors, nearly a thousand vendors, and a vibrant festival atmosphere to the streets around Böszörményi Road.

The two-day open-air fair will be held on May 9 and 10, transforming the area into a bustling marketplace filled with crafts, local products, food stalls, and cultural experiences. The event has long been one of the city’s most colorful annual traditions, attracting families, tourists, and bargain hunters alike.

Organizers expect close to 1,000 vendors to participate this year, offering everything from handmade goods and clothing to regional delicacies and traditional Hungarian products. Beyond shopping, the fair also serves as a celebration of community life and local heritage.

Due to the scale of the event, major traffic restrictions will be introduced from Friday evening. Starting at 5:30 p.m. on May 8, several sections of Böszörményi Road and surrounding streets will be fully closed to vehicle traffic to ensure the smooth operation of the fair.

Diversion routes for public transport

Buses on routes 14 and 14Y heading toward Tégláskert Street will operate via Doberdó Street, Kartács Street, Békessy Béla Street, Mikszáth Kálmán Street, Thomas Mann Street, Nádor Street, Füredi Road, and Böszörményi Road. In the opposite direction, buses will follow a similar diversion route after the Fire Station stop. During the fair, these services will not stop at Vezér Street, Tudáspark, Rugó Street, Károli Gáspár Street, or Szabó Lőrinc Street.

A special replacement service, route 14R, will operate throughout the fair along the Doberdó Street – Vezér Street – Rugó Street – Károli Gáspár Street – Szabó Lőrinc Street loop, stopping at every station along the route.

Routes 15, 15H, 15G, 15Y, 15YH, and 61 heading toward Széna Square, Bayk András Street, and the Southern Industrial Park will also use the diversion route through Kartács Street, Békessy Béla Street, Thomas Mann Street, and Füredi Road.

Routes 22 and 22Y traveling toward the University and Clinical Center Auguszta will be redirected from the Fire Station stop via Böszörményi Road, Füredi Road, Nádor Street, Thomas Mann Street, Mikszáth Kálmán Street, and Békessy Béla Street.

Routes 24 and 24Y toward Vincellér Street will operate via Békessy Béla Street, Mikszáth Kálmán Street, Thomas Mann Street, Nádor Street, Füredi Road, and Böszörményi Road.

Routes 34, 34A, 35, 35A, 35Y, 35YA, 36, and 36A serving Józsa will also follow diversion routes through Doberdó Street and surrounding streets. Additional temporary stops will be available during the event.

The 52E university express service toward Nagyállomás will operate via Füredi Road, Nádor Street, Thomas Mann Street, and Mikszáth Kálmán Street after the Alföldi Nyomda stop.

Night buses 93, 94, and 972 will also use modified routes during the weekend, affecting several stops near Böszörményi Road and surrounding neighborhoods.

All diverted buses will stop at every temporary and regular stop along the designated diversion routes.

City officials advise residents and visitors to plan their journeys in advance and expect heavier traffic in the area during the weekend.