From Singapore to Australia: experts from the University of Debrecen on an international tour

The delegation of the Faculty of Education for Children and Special Educational Needs achieved great success both at one of Singapore’s most modern universities and among Hungarian communities living in Australia, the land of kangaroos. Anikó Vargáné Nagy and Sándor Pálfi presented their research findings in the fields of play pedagogy, diaspora language education, and the early childhood applications of artificial intelligence, laying the groundwork for several future scientific collaborations in the Far East.
The specialists from the Faculty of Education for Children and Special Educational Needs at the University of Debrecen—Associate Professor Anikó Vargáné Nagy and college professor Sándor Pálfi—completed their intensive international professional tour with highly successful results. During the series of visits, they represented the institution at educational institutions and communities in Australia and Singapore.
In Australia, they participated in the “Languages of Generations” conference held in Perth at the invitation of the Association of Hungarian Educators in Australia. The focus of the professional meeting was the teaching of the Hungarian language from early childhood through to adulthood.
Anikó Vargáné Nagy delivered an inspiring lecture on generational language patterns and the language development of children who develop at a different-than-average pace. Sándor Pálfi presented, in addition to the impact of play on personality development, the positive effects of project-based pedagogical development on mother tongue acquisition, with special regard to diaspora communities.
The conference program consisted not only of theoretical lectures but also practical demonstrations, where participants were introduced to innovative tools such as play pedagogy and the use of artificial intelligence in curriculum design.
As part of the Pannonia Scholarship Programme, the experts also visited Singapore, where they engaged in professional dialogue in a university setting. The aim of the mobility programme was the exchange of cultural and educational experiences in the field of early childhood education. Sándor Pálfi held a seminar for local colleagues titled The importance of play and play-based education in early childhood, while Anikó Vargáné Nagy presented to undergraduate and master’s students the possibilities of using artificial intelligence in early childhood education.
During their stay in Singapore, the lecturers from the University of Debrecen also held professional consultations with the Hungarian ambassador. As a result of the discussions, long-term cooperation is taking shape: in the future, joint work in higher education will continue through online webinars, joint conferences, and research consultations.
The visits highlighted that the pedagogical knowledge base accumulated at the University of Debrecen is globally competitive and in demand, whether in supporting Hungarian diaspora communities or in engaging in dialogue with educational models in the Far East.