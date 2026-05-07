From Singapore to Australia: experts from the University of Debrecen on an international tour

The delegation of the Faculty of Education for Children and Special Educational Needs achieved great success both at one of Singapore’s most modern universities and among Hungarian communities living in Australia, the land of kangaroos. Anikó Vargáné Nagy and Sándor Pálfi presented their research findings in the fields of play pedagogy, diaspora language education, and the early childhood applications of artificial intelligence, laying the groundwork for several future scientific collaborations in the Far East.

The specialists from the Faculty of Education for Children and Special Educational Needs at the University of Debrecen—Associate Professor Anikó Vargáné Nagy and college professor Sándor Pálfi—completed their intensive international professional tour with highly successful results. During the series of visits, they represented the institution at educational institutions and communities in Australia and Singapore.

In Australia, they participated in the “Languages of Generations” conference held in Perth at the invitation of the Association of Hungarian Educators in Australia. The focus of the professional meeting was the teaching of the Hungarian language from early childhood through to adulthood.