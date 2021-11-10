The University of Debrecen is building an experimental research laboratory

The biotechnology experimental (laboratory) research laboratory of the University of Debrecen will be built in the university industrial park on November 9, 2021. The laboratory, which will cost about four billion forints, will also be suitable for the production and storage of viral and bacterial-based biological agents, as well as for the production of small-scale experimental vaccines.
The Pilot Research Laboratory at the University of Debrecen is being built with EU funding
Photos: MTI / Zsolt Czeglédi