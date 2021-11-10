The inattention of a defendant on main road 35 led to the death of a young girl

At its public hearing held on 9 November 2021, the Debrecen General Court, as a court of the second instance, upheld the judgment of the Hajdúböszörmény District Court in criminal proceedings for the negligent cause of a fatal road accident.

At a hearing on June 28, 2021, the trial court found the defendant guilty of negligence causing a fatal road accident, and sentenced him to 1 year in prison, and banned him from driving for 2 years and 10 months.

According to the facts legally established by the court, on 18 May 2019, the defendant drove a car on the main road No. 35 from Polgár in the direction of Tiszaújváros around 13:30 at a speed of approximately 85-90 km / h. The maximum permitted speed on the road is 90 km / h. Arriving at the 23rd-kilometer section of the main road, the man unreasonably shifted his vehicle to the left in the direction of travel, where he collided frontally with a car traveling at a speed of around 80 km / h. As a result of the collision, the defendant’s vehicle turned around, while the car driven by the victim drifted into the left-hand ditch. A 20-year-old girl traveling in the right front seat of an innocent car was so badly injured that she died at the hospital on May 27, 2019. The young girl’s mother, who was driving the car, and the girl’s boyfriend sitting in the back suffered a serious injury, while the accused who caused the accident was healed within eight days of the incident. During the accident, passengers in both vehicles were wearing seat belts.

The appellate court reviewed the first-instance verdict in a full review, as a result of which it upheld the district court’s decision on the sex and extent of the sentence in open court.

In his explanation, Dr. Béla Szurdi, the chairman of the penal council, pointed out that the court of the first instance had fully established the facts and revealed in detail the aggravating and mitigating circumstances to be assessed during the imposition of the sentence. In the court’s view, the gender and the level of the sentence imposed on the accused with no criminal record were also correct, so it could not be changed. An important consideration in imposing a custodial sentence was that the accident was caused by the defendant’s grossly negligent conduct and inattention, that a person had lost his life, that the mother of the deceased had suffered a psychological trauma resulting in permanent disability, and that the person had been seriously injured.

The court’s judgment is final.

debrecenitorvenyszek.birosag.hu