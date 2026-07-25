Armin van Buuren brought a spectacular trance storm to Campus Festival in Debrecen

The night sky above Debrecen was lit up by one of the biggest electronic music shows of this year’s Campus Festival as Dutch superstar DJ and producer Armin van Buuren took over the Metal-Sheet Main Stage on Friday night.

The trance legend stepped behind the decks at 11:15 p.m., and it did not take long for the festival crowd to be drawn into his world. Thousands of fans gathered in front of the main stage as the internationally acclaimed artist launched a powerful set filled with emotional melodies, massive beats and the unmistakable atmosphere of his legendary A State of Trance universe.

Known as one of the most influential figures in trance music, Armin van Buuren has repeatedly been named among the world’s top DJs and has shaped the electronic music scene for more than two decades. His performances are famous not only for their sound but also for their spectacular visual elements – and his Campus Festival show delivered exactly that.

The Debrecen crowd witnessed a full-scale audiovisual experience: powerful laser effects, clouds of smoke, and huge flames rising from the stage transformed the festival area into an electronic music arena worthy of the biggest international events.

The Dutch DJ also greeted the audience in Hungarian, creating an instant connection with the crowd. His call for raised hands needed no translation – thousands of festival-goers danced, jumped and celebrated together throughout the night.

During the set, Armin van Buuren also presented a brand-new track featuring British vocalist Sasha. The song, titled “Everlasting”, is set to be released on streaming platforms on July 31.