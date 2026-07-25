Two very different bands, one surprisingly similar message at Campus Festival

At first glance, Hungarian alternative pop-rock band Kaukázus and New York hardcore legends Cro-Mags could hardly be more different.

One blends thoughtful lyrics with catchy melodies, while the other delivers uncompromising hardcore energy and crushing riffs. Yet during this year’s Campus Festival in Debrecen, both concerts shared an unexpected common theme:

the frontmen’s remarks about marijuana.

Kaukázus took to the stage on Thursday at the OTP Fénytorony Stage, delivering a performance that mixed their signature alternative sound with sharp social commentary. Before performing their song Pingvin, frontman Kardos-Horváth János reflected on what he described as the contradiction of playing at a festival sponsored by companies connected to the battery industry.

Later in the concert, the singer shifted to another controversial subject. Sharing a personal story from a visit to Prague, he spoke about his experiences with cannabis policies abroad and concluded that Hungary should also legalise marijuana so that people could, as he jokingly put it, “smoke a joint.”

A day later, Friday’s programme brought a completely different musical experience as American hardcore pioneers Cro-Mags stormed the Mountain Dew Rock Arena. Known worldwide for combining the aggression of hardcore punk with thrash metal influences, the band delivered an intense performance filled with songs about survival, inner struggles and spirituality.

When the audience’s initial reaction seemed more restrained than expected, Cro-Mags frontman Harley Flanagan jokingly commented that marijuana is not legal in Hungary, suggesting the crowd might be livelier if people were allowed to get high.

As the concert progressed, however, the atmosphere changed. By the final songs, the Hungarian audience had found its voice, singing, shouting and matching the band’s energy. Smiling at the crowd, Harley Flanagan closed the show with the words: “All right, then my mission is accomplished.” Whether he was referring to the crowd’s growing enthusiasm or simply enjoying the interaction, it was a fitting ending to a performance that had started with a joke and finished with a fully engaged audience.

The two moments highlighted an unusual coincidence at Campus Festival. Despite representing opposite ends of the musical spectrum, both frontmen chose to speak about cannabis during their performances. Whether intended as social commentary, humour or personal opinion, the remarks became memorable talking points beyond the music itself.