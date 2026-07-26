Che Sudaka fills Campus Festival with Latin energy

After the explosive main stage performance by Scooter, many festival-goers could have called it a night. Instead, people made their way to Che Sudaka’s stage, where the Barcelona-based band delivered a completely different – but equally unforgettable – experience.

Known for blending Latin, reggae, ska, punk and world music, Che Sudaka transformed the festival into an open-air summer dance party. Their infectious rhythms, upbeat melodies and energetic stage presence quickly got the audience moving, with fans dancing from the very first songs until the final encore.

The band’s warm interaction with the crowd created a relaxed and joyful atmosphere. Rather than relying on spectacular visual effects, Che Sudaka let the music do the talking, encouraging festival-goers to sing, clap and dance together under the July night sky.