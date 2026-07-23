New night buses launched to nearby towns during Campus Festival

New night suburban bus services will operate during the Campus Festival in Debrecen as part of a cooperation between the MÁV Group and DKV, Dávid Vitézy announced.

According to the minister, during the festival the number 1 tram will run every 15 minutes between Nagyerdő and Debrecen’s Main Railway Station, while night bus and train schedules will be adjusted accordingly to allow festival-goers to transfer conveniently.

The new night buses will depart in the early morning hours towards Hajdúböszörmény, Hajdúdorog, Hajdúnánás, Hajdúsámson, Nyíradony, Hajdúhadház, Téglás, Újfehértó, Vámospércs, Nyírmártonfalva, Nyíracsád, Nyírábrány, Hosszúpályi, Létavértes, Derecske and Berettyóújfalu.

In addition, night trains will also operate: services will depart towards Nyíregyháza at 1:38 a.m., while trains towards Hajdúszoboszló and Püspökladány will leave at 2:33 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

Vitézy Dávid said the purpose of the additional services is to ensure that festival-goers do not have to rely solely on cars or taxis – often an expensive option – to get home, but can also choose a safe and convenient public transport alternative.

Detailed timetables are available in the MÁVPlusz application and on the MÁV Group’s official platforms.