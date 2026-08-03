Debrecen scales back grass mowing as drought continues

The Municipality of Debrecen has decided to continue limiting grass mowing across the city due to the ongoing extreme heat and prolonged dry weather, arguing that widespread mowing is currently unnecessary and could increase dust pollution.

After completing the scheduled mowing cycle in June, the municipality suspended further routine mowing on June 24, with the exception of work carried out by the municipal company DEKERT Nonprofit Ltd. The decision was made to avoid unnecessary dust caused by mowing dried-out vegetation.

According to the city, the persistent lack of rainfall has significantly slowed grass growth. Most lawns have turned yellow, with only certain weeds continuing to grow, meaning vegetation has not reached a height that would require regular mowing.

The municipality first suspended mowing in May as part of the “No Mow May” initiative, allowing only irrigated lawns to be cut. In June, contractors completed one citywide mowing cycle before routine maintenance was halted again because of the drought.

Green space specialists and park maintenance contractors have continued to monitor the condition of grass throughout the city. Based on these inspections, officials concluded that large-scale, systematic mowing remains unjustified under the current weather conditions.

Throughout August, until significant rainfall arrives, mowing will be limited to:

irrigated lawns,

playgrounds,

outdoor fitness parks,

dog parks.

Later in the month, additional mowing will take place in areas hosting events related to Debrecen’s Flower Carnival, ensuring that heavily used public spaces remain tidy and helping reduce potential health risks, including tick exposure.

The municipality also noted that mowing will continue where necessary for road safety and on areas heavily affected by ragweed or invasive weeds to help reduce pollen levels and maintain safe visibility for traffic.

(MTI)