Scorching heat to persist until the weekend, slight cooldown expected from Saturday

The intense heat gripping Hungary is expected to continue through the end of the workweek, with only a modest drop in temperatures arriving from Saturday, according to the latest forecast from HungaroMet.

Monday will be mostly sunny with only a few cumulus clouds. Taller clouds may develop in isolated areas, bringing the chance of brief showers or thunderstorms in parts of the North Hungarian Mountains and central Hungary. Winds will remain mostly light, although thunderstorms could produce strong, gusty winds. Afternoon highs are expected to reach 36–40°C (97–104°F).

Tuesday will bring clear, sunny, and dry weather across most of the country. A southerly breeze may strengthen in northwestern Hungary, particularly around Sopron, while elsewhere winds will stay light. Morning temperatures will range between 17–23°C (63–73°F), with afternoon highs climbing to 37–41°C (99–106°F).

Wednesday is forecast to remain sunny and dry with only a few clouds and generally light winds. Temperatures will range from 17–24°C (63–75°F) at dawn to 38–42°C (100–108°F) during the afternoon.

Thursday will also be hot and mostly sunny, although showers and thunderstorms may develop in northern and northwestern areas later in the day. Winds will begin shifting to the north and northwest by evening, becoming more noticeable, with stronger gusts possible near thunderstorms. Morning temperatures will be 18–25°C (64–77°F), while afternoon highs are expected to reach 38–42°C (100–108°F).

Friday will remain warm with plenty of sunshine, although scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Northerly winds will strengthen across much of the country, bringing some relief in the northwest, while southeastern Hungary is expected to remain extremely hot. Temperatures will range from 17–27°C (63–81°F) in the morning to 31–41°C (88–106°F) in the afternoon.

A slight cooldown is expected over the weekend.

Saturday will still be mostly sunny, with occasional showers or thunderstorms. Northerly winds may be brisk at times, though winds could temporarily shift to the southwest in southern areas. Temperatures are forecast to range from 15–24°C (59–75°F) overnight to 30–36°C (86–97°F) during the day.

Sunday will bring similar conditions, with sunshine, scattered clouds, and the chance of showers or thunderstorms. Northerly to northwesterly winds may remain fresh. Temperatures are expected to range between 15–24°C (59–75°F) in the morning and 29–36°C (84–97°F) in the afternoon.

While the heat will ease slightly over the weekend, temperatures will remain well above average for early August in many parts of Hungary.

(MTI)