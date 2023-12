On the second day of Christmas, the temperature was an average of 9.6 degrees Celsius warmer than usual, according to the National Meteorological Service’s Facebook post on Wednesday.

It was written that the temperature was at least 6 degrees Celsius warmer than usual everywhere, but Tuesday was the hottest day. The weather was the hottest in Baja, where 17 degrees were registered on the second day of Christmas.

Our reader took pictures of the violet buds in the organ flower in Hajdúszovát: