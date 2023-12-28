The number of rail crossings and deaths decreased significantly this year

So far this year, 61 accidents have occurred on the Hungarian State Railways network at the railway crossings, one-third less than last year, and the number of deaths has fallen significantly to almost a quarter, Hungarian State Railways said.

It was written that nine people had lost their lives in accidents this year, seven were serious, twelve minor injuries, and in 35 cases there was material damage. In the same period last year, there were 90 accidents at the railway crossing, where they lost their lives almost four times as much as this year.

Last year, 19 of the 34 victims, including children, were victims of drivers’ carelessness and non-compliance with the Highway Rules. There were tragic cases in which four, five, or seven people lost their lives in a vehicle suffered by an accident, they added.

However, it was also reported that the number of barriers at railway passageways still did not decrease: there are an average of 800 such cases a year, which was achieved by the end of November this year.

The most typical reason is that drivers drive to the railroad crossing despite the forbidden signal of the light barrier, dripping the staple pitch, according to the release.

(MTI)