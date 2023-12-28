Disaster Management: Firefighters were alerted 461 times during the Christmas period

During the Christmas period, firefighters were alerted 461 times: Firefighters had to intervene in several cases during this period, the National Disaster Management Directorate (OKF) informed MTI.

During the three days, firefighters were alerted 104 times for fire, of which 58 were alerted to building and home fires, and in 357 cases a technical rescue was carried out.

During the three days, eight homes became uninhabitable due to fire, 27 of which had to be evacuated. Due to carbon monoxide, five apartments had to be temporarily evacuated by nine people. On December 26, a corpse was found in Nyíregyháza, and on December 26 in Miskolc, bodies were found in traces of the exalted fire, they listed.

As it was written, firefighters intervened in several traffic accidents in several parts of the country.

In Tatabánya, the water stood thirty centimeters high in the underpass of the train station, which was pumped by firefighters. In Budaörs, Sopron, Szárliget, the cellar of a family house was flooded by the groundwater, which was also removed with pumps.

An animal rescue was also done by firefighters on December 26, near Balatonszőlős, a horse was stuck in the mud, and firefighters helped the owner free the animal, according to the OKF statement.