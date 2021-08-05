Hungary Records Three Covid Fatalities, 59 New Infections

Three Covid patients died over the past 24 hours, while 59 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

So far 5,632,428 people have received a first jab, while 5,462,987 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 29,926, while hospitals are treating 82 Covid patients, 8 of whom need respiratory assistance.

There are 1,412 people in official quarantine, while 6,360,304 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 809,731 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,032. Fully 749,773 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay