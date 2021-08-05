Seventeen Border Violators Found in Van on Motorway in North Western Hungary

Seventeen border violators packed into a van were found on the Budapest-Vienna M1 motorway on Tuesday evening, police said.

The vehicle with Romanian licence plates was heading for the Austrian border and stopped at Győrszentiván, local police said. The passengers, all of them claiming to be Syrian, could not prove their identity or that they had entered Hungary legally.

The 23-year-old Romanian driver and the passengers were taken into custody. The former will be charged with human smuggling and the latter questioned and then escorted to the temporary security fence along the Serbian border, police said. Meanwhile, another 23 border violators including five children, were found also in a Romanian registered van at Röjtökmuzsaj near the Austrian border on Tuesday morning, police said earlier in the day.

