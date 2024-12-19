Changes to electric charging rules in Debrecen

DV Parking Kft. makes the conditions for imposing potential overuse fees during electric car charging more favorable.

From now on, charging stations in underground garages will not charge overuse fees. Additionally, customers who charge their electric vehicles between 6:00 PM and 8:00 AM will not be charged overuse fees at surface charging stations.

Please note that in these cases, the application will not include overuse fees when starting a charge before 7:30 AM in surface parking lots or at all in underground garages.

DV Parking Kft. aims to make charging conditions more advantageous with these changes.

(DKV)