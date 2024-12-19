Accident on Szent Anna Street in Debrecen – changes on tram lines 1 and 2

An accident occurred at the intersection of Szent Anna Street and Piac Street. Until the police investigation is completed.

Trams on lines 1 and 2 will operate as follows:

Line 1: Nagyállomás – Szent Anna Street – Nagyállomás

Line 2: Szent Anna Street – University/Doberdó Street – Szent Anna Street

The transfer point for traveling towards Nagyállomás, the city center, the University, and Doberdó Street is the Szent Anna Street stop.

Tickets already purchased remain valid after transferring but must be validated on each vehicle used.

Update: The police investigation at the intersection of Piac Street and Szent Anna Street has been completed. Trams on lines 1 and 2 are now operating on their full routes without interruptions.

(DKV)