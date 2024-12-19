New hope for conservation: african penguin chick hatched in Debrecen

As Christmas approaches, Zoo Debrecen is delighted to share the news of a special arrival: an African penguin (Spheniscus demersus) chick has hatched, marking a significant milestone in its conservation efforts. This remarkable event is not only important for the zoo but also represents a hopeful step forward in global initiatives to preserve the species. Notably, the African penguin’s conservation status was downgraded from “Endangered” to “Critically Endangered” on the IUCN Red List this year.

As the only penguin species native to Africa, the African penguin inhabits the southern coasts and islands of the continent. Its declining population faces multiple threats, including industrial-scale overfishing of its food sources and oil pollution in its habitat. These human-wildlife conflicts could be mitigated by establishing and maintaining extended no-fishing zones around the six islands where the penguins breed. The species derives its Hungarian name from the distinctive pink, bare patch above its eyes, which aids in thermoregulation: as the penguin’s body temperature rises, more blood flows to this area, where it is cooled by the surrounding air.

Zoo Debrecen highlights the species’ unique black-and-white “tuxedo” pattern, which provides excellent camouflage in the water: the black back blends into the dark ocean depths when viewed from above, while the white belly merges with the sunlit surface when seen from below, confusing both predators and prey. The zoo also notes the fascinating social behaviors and loyal pair bonds characteristic of these unique birds.

Since 2008, Zoo Debrecen has been an active participant in the European Endangered Species Program (EAZA EEP), dedicated to breeding African penguins. Over the years, it has established a tradition of daily health walks for its youngest penguins, which visitors can join during the summer.

Guests will have their first opportunity to meet the new chick up close during the “Animals’ Christmas” event on December 27. Zoo Debrecen invites visitors not only to admire the young penguin but also to learn more about its conservation programs. It encourages support for the preservation of these amazing animals through adoption programs and other initiatives.

(Zoo Debrecen)