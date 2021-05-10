Online Farewell Party on Wednesday

Party Zone University
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Online Farewell Party on Wednesday

Date: 12 May at 19.00

Online: unideb.webex.com

We are happy😃 to announce our next online event! We invite all of you to join us and have fun!
This will be our last official event this semester🎓, so take your chance and don’t miss out on the Online Farewell Party🎉🎉
We are eager to hear👂 your impressions of our lovely city of Debrecen🏙️. Share with us your favourite stories and adventures⛰️. We want to know everything😃
So let’s be part of the ESN one more time and come on 12th May /7 pm/ see each other on Webex.
We are coming🤗
Are you?…
ESN Debrecen 🏆

 

