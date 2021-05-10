Online Farewell Party on Wednesday

Date: 12 May at 19.00
Online: unideb.webex.com
We are happy to announce our next online event! We invite all of you to join us and have fun!
This will be our last official event this semester, so take your chance and don’t miss out on the Online Farewell Party
We are eager to hear your impressions of our lovely city of Debrecen. Share with us your favourite stories and adventures. We want to know everything
So let’s be part of the ESN one more time and come on 12th May /7 pm/ see each other on Webex.
We are coming
Are you?…
ESN Debrecen