14-Year-Old Girl Went Missing

The police in Szolnok are asking for the help of the people.

The Szolnok Police Headquarters is initiating proceedings on the issue of the disappearance of Anita Éva Tarcsa. The 14-year-old girl from Szolnok left her home for an unknown place on November 10th, 2021, and has been in an unknown place ever since.

The missing person is approximately 153 cm tall and has shoulder-length black hair. She has no special characteristics.

When she disappeared, she was wearing a green jacket.

If you recognize Anita Éva Tarcsa in the picture, or have any information about her whereabouts, please report it in person at the Szolnok Police Department, or call 06-56-501-600, or report it anonymously at 06-80-555-111 or the toll-free emergency number 112.

