Seven-Year-Old Boy Had an Allergic Attack and Died at a Gas Station in Újpest

A seven-year-old boy became ill and died at a IV. district gas station on Tuesday afternoon, the mayor of Újpest, Tibor Déri, ​​confirmed the press reports on Facebook.

 

A 7-year-old boy died late yesterday afternoon after eating a birthday cake at school. Ambulances fought for his life for an hour and a half, but unfortunately they could not save his life. Presumably, a severe reaction to a food allergy may have caused his death.

In the case, the Budapest Police Headquarters ordered an investigation. They added that it was the responsibility of the investigation to clarify the circumstances and they did not wish to provide further details on the matter.

