The government has decided to fix the price of 95 petrol and diesel with at 480 forints from November 15th, Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, announced at the Government Info on Thursday.



As he said, this means that the price of petrol and diesel may be cheaper than HuF 480. He indicated that they trust that fixing a price cap will help the economy and can also help reduce inflation.

debreceninap.hu