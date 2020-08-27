Hungarian Foreign policy focused on economy

Hungary’s foreign policy is focused on promoting the country’s economic interests, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó told a meeting of Hungarian ambassadors.

The aim is to draw as many investments into the country as possible in the forthcoming period, Szijjártó said in his speech streamed live on Facebook. Hungary’s economy-focused foreign policy has given the country a singular competitive edge, he said. When it comes to “the global competition to re-distribute capacities”, Hungary can rely on a “pan-global network”, he added. Large corporations scaled back production during the pandemic, Szijjártó noted, adding that some were likely to restructure and rationalise their operations after the crisis. He said this presented “a huge opportunity” for Hungary, which would strive to convince such companies to relocate operations here. Szijjártó called Hungary’s foreign policy “balanced and patriotic”. Its aim, he added, was to draw tech investments into the country from the East, not only the West. Whereas Hungary is a loyal ally of the EU and NATO, its foreign policy “will not be limited to a narrow field”, he said. Szijjártó called on the diplomatic corps to continue to stand up forcefully for the interests of Hungary and Hungarians.

MTI