132 Patients Died and 8394 New Infections Were Found in Hungary

132, mostly elderly, chronic patients have died and another 8394 coronavirus infections have been found in Hungary, koronavirus.gov.hu ​​reported on Thursday.

They added that so far 5,986,727 people have been vaccinated in Hungary, of whom 5,764,573 have received the second dose and 1,475,000 have already received the third dose of the vaccine. The government portal wrote that the number of infected people in Hungary had risen to 931,414. 31,751 people died and the number of people recovered rose to 815,845.

The number of active infections is 83,818. The hospital cares for 4,990 coronavirus patients, 488 of whom are on ventilators. There are 39,655 people in official home quarantine, the number of samples is 7,715,195. According to the site map, Budapest (165,199) and Pest County (128,790) have the highest number of infections. It is followed by Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (56,839), Hajdú-Bihar county (49,626) and Győr-Moson-Sopron (48,535). The county least affected by the infection is still Tolna, with 19,443 infected.

